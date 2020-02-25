Gorilla Grodd returns to The Flash and the Legends Of Tomorrow play “Mortal Khanbat”

Grant Gustin, Jes Macallan Photo : Bettina Strauss ( The CW ) , Jeff Weddell ( The CW )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, February 25. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.) and DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 9 p.m.): While Legends Of Tomorrow is consistently daffy in that wild, gallery of rogues kind of way, The Flash tends to merely dabble in DC weirdness. A back-to-back dose is a rare thing, but that’s exactly what we get tonight. First up: “Grodd Friended Me,” which is an episode of The Flash but a title that feels pure Legends.

The episode also sees the return of Solovar, voiced by the great Keith David, so bring on the telepathic gorillas! Meanwhile, over in Legends land, the team has to track down Genghis Khan in 1990s Hong Kong, in an episode called “Mortal Khanbat.” And fittingly for an episode likely to be very heavy on stunts and combat, it’s directed by the White Canary herself, Caity Lotz.

Regular coverage

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Pete Davidson: Alive from New York (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Pete Davidson has a new comedy special out today, which will perhaps remind people who don’t watch Saturday Night Live that he became famous for reasons that have nothing to do with his romantic entanglements.

Keep an eye out for Dennis Perkins’ review, which will arrive on the site later today.