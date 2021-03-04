Screenshot : For All Mankind

For All Mankind season two leaps 10 years forward from the events of the season-one finale, landing in a world where a woman (Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison) heads up NASA and Black women like Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall) are veteran astronauts. But this alternate history, created for Apple TV Plus by Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi, and Matt Wolpert, isn’t all sunshine and rainbows. T he Cold War is still h eating up, but the Moon is a potential new battlefront, especially now that both the U.S. and Russia have set up lunar camps.

Things are also tense on the homefront, as President Ronald Reagan, already i n his second term, looks to further beef up defense systems. On a more personal note, Gordo Stevens (Michael Dorman) and Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones), who have been divorced for some time, are still dealing with the end of their marriage. Tracy is now a public figure in her own right, and is well out of the shadow of “Astro-Wife.” Gordo, meanwhile, may not be logging any more expeditions to the moon, but he’s still trying to move on. In this exclusive clip from “Rules Of Engagement,” available March 5 on Apple TV Plus, Gordo tries t o set new boundaries with Tracy, who admittedly just wants to remain close to their sons (one of whom’s recently returned from the Naval Academy).



Gordo and Tracy have come a long way from the starry-eyed couple in the first half of season one, before Gordo’s adultery proved to be too much for Tracy, and her goal of joining the space program unsettled him. We’d be surprised if these two stayed far away from each other for the rest of the season, though.