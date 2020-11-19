Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles in Supernatural Photo : Robert Falconer/The CW

Top pick

Supernatural (The CW, 9 p.m., special time, series finale): Pile into the Metallicar for one last ride, you wayward sons and daughters.

It’s been a long road for Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and the rest of the SPN family—and that includes folks who are on screen, behind the scenes, and watching at home. The CW is sending the Winchesters off in style, as is right and fitting for TV’s longest-running sci-fi series, which also happens to be the show that shaped a network. “Carry On,” a finale 15 years in the making, airs tonight at 9 p.m. rather than in its usual time slot, and that’s because it will be preceded by Supernatural: The Long Road Home (The CW, 8 p.m., premiere), a one-hour celebration of and tribute to the series. Expect interviews with Padalecki, Ackles, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert, creator Eric Kripke, and special guests like Jim Beaver, Kim Rhodes, and Mark Sheppard. Another thing to expect: Alex McLevy’s recap, which will run after the dust settles.

Can you binge it? If you started right now, never paused, and didn’t sleep until you finished the series, it would take you almost 10 days to watch all of Supernatural. Watch one a day and you’ll be done on October 12, 2021. It’s on Netflix. Godspeed.

Also from TV Club

Adventure Time: Distant Lands—Obsidian (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): “At its best, ‘fan service’ can be as simple as offering viewers the things worth delivering, something like a happy ending earned, not given. In that sense, HBO Max’s latest Adventure Time: Distant Lands special, Obsidian, qualifies as fan service at its finest.” Read the rest of William Hughes’ pre-air review.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., premiere): Keep an eye out for our rundown of a sitcom reunion that got flipped, turned upside down.

Regular coverage

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m.)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 9 p.m.): Drop-in coverage

The Crown (Netflix): Binge coverage continues

Wild cards

I Hate Suzie (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., U.S. premiere, complete first season): This much buzzed-about British dramedy from co-creators Billie Piper (who also stars) and Lucy Prebble (Succession) crosses the pond today. Piper plays a “slightly above-average actress” whose life begins to unravel when her phone is hacked.

Gangs Of London (HBO, 9 p.m., documentary premiere): “While Gangs Of London’s ‘Shakespeare meets The Departed’ premise doesn’t feel wholly original, the series bowled over U.K. viewers in the spring with its gritty performances and intricate, exciting fight choreography by Jude Poyer.” Read the rest of Danette Chavez’s pre-air thoughts on this promising, already-renewed series.