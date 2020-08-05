Miss Piggy may be the apple of millions of adoring fans’ heavily-shadowed eyes, but she’s not exactly a peach to work with. At least, according to longtime Muppet co-star and g adabout Gonzo The Great, who has frequently found at the business end of Miss Piggy’s pointed barbs. Fortunately for Gonzo, the pair’s paths don’t cross all that often on the new Disney+ show Muppets Now, which finds the Muppet gang seeking to make a new show for the modern era. While the show does leave sideshow-crazed Gonzo behind a little—Think vlogs, not human cannonballs—The A.V. Club thought we’d get his take on the whole affair all the same. The resulting interview, which also offers a little insight onto his longtime friendship with a chicken, is above.

Advertisement