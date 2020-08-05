Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Gonzo The Great says a certain "cloven footed" Muppet is hard to work with

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Gonzo The Great
Gonzo The GreatGonzoThe MuppetsMuppetsMuppets NowMiss Piggy
Save

Miss Piggy may be the apple of millions of adoring fans’ heavily-shadowed eyes, but she’s not exactly a peach to work with. At least, according to longtime Muppet co-star and gadabout Gonzo The Great, who has frequently found at the business end of Miss Piggy’s pointed barbs. Fortunately for Gonzo, the pair’s paths don’t cross all that often on the new Disney+ show Muppets Now, which finds the Muppet gang seeking to make a new show for the modern era. While the show does leave sideshow-crazed Gonzo behind a little—Think vlogs, not human cannonballs—The A.V. Club thought we’d get his take on the whole affair all the same. The resulting interview, which also offers a little insight onto his longtime friendship with a chicken, is above.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Portland drive-in pulls Kindergarten Cop screening after criticism it "romanticizes over-policing in the U.S.”

Interchangeable sad boys dim the magic of The Secret Garden

The best movies on Netflix

Ellen's wealthy friends would like you to know she's always been nice to them

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement