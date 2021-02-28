Golden Globes 2021: Here are the most memorable moments of the night

Best Of

Golden Globes 2021: Here are the most memorable moments of the night

salonigajjar
Saloni Gajjar
TIna Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the 2021 Golden Globe Awards
Screenshot: NBC

The 78th Golden Globe Awards picked up where last year’s Emmys left off, by figuring out a way to hold a (mostly) virtual ceremony that was hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and attended by essential workers. After coming under intense scrutiny over the last few days for not having any Black members, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association addressed the issue in the briefest of brief statements, while dealing out some big wins to The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Nomadland.

Here are the most memorable moments of the 2021 Golden Globes. (Check out the list of winners here.)

The opening monologue

The opening monologue

Tine Fey and Amy Poehler
Screenshot: NBC

Fey and Poehler have co-hosted the Globes three times in the past, but this is the first one they hosted from different coasts. They addressed this in their monologue while doing the usual: poking fun at the nominees, celebrities, and taking some jabs at how the HFPA doesn’t have any Black members. Read more about this monologue here.

Tech glitches can’t stop Daniel Kaluuya

Tech glitches can't stop Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya at the Golden Globes
Screenshot: NBC

At this point in the pandemic, we’re all accustomed to tech glitches. The Globes experienced it after announcing the very first win of the night: Daniel Kaluuya for his supporting role in Judas And The Black Messiah. He was cut off but rightfully came back and gave his victory speech.

Catherine O’Hara gets played off during her speech...by her husband

Catherine O'Hara gets played off during her speech...by her husband

Bo Welch and Catherine O’Hara
Screenshot: NBC

Don’t worry, guys, it was a planned bit.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s statement

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's statement

Helen Hoehne, VP of HFPA, Meher Tatna, chairman of the HFPA board, Ali Sar, president of HFPA
Screenshot: NBC

Well, at least they tried. In a quick address (literally, it was one line each), three HFPA heads spoke about their lack of inclusivity. Chairman Meher Tatna said that “We must also assure everyone from all underrepresented communities gets a seat at our table. And we’re going to make that happen.” They gave no indication as to how they’ll make it happen, but adding Black writers and other journalists of color to the body is a good start.

Jeff Daniels rocking a flannel shirt

Jeff Daniels rocking a flannel shirt

Jeff Daniels
Screenshot: NBC

He makes it work! Not to mention that The Comey Rule actor seemed to set a trend for relaxed awards attire.

The Ruffalos for the win

The Ruffalos for the win

Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Screenshot: NBC

Mark Ruffalo’s win (for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture for I Know This Much Is True) was a full family affair.

Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson (or next year’s hosts?)

Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson (or next year's hosts?)

Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson
Screenshot: NBC

They joined Amy Poehler onstage, in character, for a pretend win (they’re also a couple and a couple of siblings... it’s a lot) but the duo made a strong case for why they can host together next year.

This awkward kiss

This awkward kiss

Amy Poehler, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph
Screenshot: NBC

We’re all in agreement with Maya Rudolph’s nervous laugh, yes?

Norman Lear!

Norman Lear!

Norman Lear
Screenshot: NBC

The prolific 98-year-old writer and television producer was the recipient of this year’s Carol Burnett Award. He gave a great speech and Jason Sudeikis got to marvel at him. (“He’s 99!” the actor was seen exclaiming).

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon
Screenshot: NBC

It’s just nice to see them together, okay?

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson
Screenshot: NBC

The This Is Us duo showed off their chemistry once more, cracking jokes about how it’s “nice to be Black at the Golden Globes” and how nice it is to beback at the Golden Globes.”

Jason Sudeikis wins for Ted Lasso and the coziest tie-dye sweatshirt

Jason Sudeikis wins for Ted Lasso and the coziest tie-dye sweatshirt

Jason Sudeikis
Screenshot: NBC (Shutterstock)

Meet your next GQ cover model.

Schitt’s Creek wins!

Schitt's Creek wins!

Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy
Screenshot: NBC

It IS the Best Comedy.

The kids explaining Ozark

The kids explaining Ozark

Golden Globes
Screenshot: NBC

Tik Tok star La’Ron Hines showed up for a pre-recorded bit during which he quizzed some kids on their Golden Globes and pop culture knowledge. This adorable little girl right here gave a summary for Ozark that Netflix should add to their description right away.

Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther remain iconic

Chadwick Boseman and Black Panther remain iconic

La’Ron Hines
Screenshot: NBC

In that same bit, all the kids know who Chadwick Boseman is and his perfect performance in Black Panther.

Thanks to Ben Stiller for this weird moment

Thanks to Ben Stiller for this weird moment

Ben Stiller
Screenshot: NBC

Someone baked bread shaped like the Globes trophy and then got Stiller to bite into it. One question: WHY?

Lee Isaac Chung with his adorable daughter

Lee Isaac Chung with his adorable daughter

Lee Isaac Chung
Screenshot: NBC

Chung, director of Minari, won for the best foreign language film. Once the win was announced, his 7-year-old daughter jumped with joy and said “I prayed, I prayed.” Too pure.

Jane freakin’ Fonda

Jane freakin' Fonda

Jane Fonda
Screenshot: NBC

Jane Fonda received the Cecil B. DeMille Award and gave a speech for the ages. Watch it here.

Jodie Foster in pajamas = fashion

Jodie Foster in pajamas = fashion

Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison
Screenshot: NBC

Foster won for The Mauritian and got to accept the award while chilling at home with her wife, dog, and in comfy pajamas. Good for her!

Anya Taylor-Joy makes history

Anya Taylor-Joy makes history

Anya Taylor-Joy
Screenshot: NBC

Anya Taylor-Joy (and both her eyes!) won for The Queen’s Gambit, making her the first Latina to ever best actress win in the limited series, anthology series, or TV movie category.

Chadwick Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepts his award

Chadwick Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepts his award

Taylor Simone Ledward
Screenshot: NBC

Taylor Simone Ledward gave an extremely emotional speech in honor of her late husband Chadwick Boseman, who won posthumously for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Watch it here.

Barb and Star go to Hollywood

Barb and Star go to Hollywood

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo
Screenshot: NBC

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo reprised their Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar characters, who gave viewers and nominees the inside scoop on where to buy their own damn trophies.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm wins and Isla Fisher grins

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm wins and Isla Fisher grins

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Screenshot: NBC

No one enjoyed Sacha Baron Cohen’s speech more than his wife, Isla Fisher.

Andra Day makes history

Andra Day makes history

Andra Day
Screenshot: NBC

Andra Day is the first Black star to win in the Best Actress category in 35 long years, following Whoopi Goldberg’s win in 1986 for The Color Purle.

Joaquin Phoenix joins the cozy and fashionable men lineup

Joaquin Phoenix joins the cozy and fashionable men lineup

Joaquin Phoenix
Screenshot: NBC

As Amy Poehler dubbed him, an “all around silly-billy,” Joaquin Phoenix presented Andra Day with her award while sporting a tie and what looks like a very comfy hoodie jacket.

It’s officially Chloé Zhao’s world, we’re just living in it

It's officially Chloé Zhao's world, we're just living in it

Chloé Zhao
Screenshot: NBC

Chloé Zhao broke multiple records. She is the first Asian American to win Best Director and the second-ever woman to win in this category. Her film, the Frances McDorman-led Nomadland, also won Best Picture.

