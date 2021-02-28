Golden Globes 2021: Here are the most memorable moments of the night

TIna Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the 2021 Golden Globe Awards Screenshot : NBC

The 78th Golden Globe Awards picked up where last year’s Emmys left off, by figuring out a way to hold a (mostly) virtual ceremony that was hosted by Amy Poehler and Tina Fey and attended by essential workers. After coming under intense scrutiny over the last few days for not having any Black members, the Hollywood Foreign Press Associati on addressed the issue in the briefest of brief statements, while dealing out some big wins to The Crown, Schitt’s Creek, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and Nomadland.



Here are the most memorable moments of the 2021 Golden Globes. (Check out the list of winners here.)