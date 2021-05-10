Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2021

Girls5eva's Busy Philipps on the perils of being "the hot one"

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
1
Save
Alerts

Everything old is new again in Peacock’s new series Girls5eva, which finds four former girl group members searching for lost glory 20-odd years later. Busy Philipps and Paula Pell star alongside Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and a slew of New York Lonely Boys. As Summer, Philipps is the group’s token hot, dumb member, and the one who’s remained most committed to their glory days—and to her ex-boy band member husband Kev, who’s maybe not as committed to her. Pell plays Gloria, who was in the closet during the group’s heyday and has since become a workaholic dentist who filed for New York’s first same-sex divorce. We talked to Philipps and Pell about their on-screen (and, in Pell’s case off-screen) marriages, as well as about the salad-making burdens Summer carries as the group’s sultriest voice.

Girls5eva is streaming now on Peacock.

Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement