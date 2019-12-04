Gina Torres pays a visit to Riverdale

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, December 4. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Riverdale (The CW, 8 p.m.): Not every guest star rates an “oh holy crap so-and-so is coming to Riverdale,” but then again, not every guest star is Gina Torres.

Tonight’s episode is called “In Treatment,” which is pretty great. It’s also nice that someone in this sleepy little town has figured out that perhaps the youths need some counseling after all they’ve endured in the past several years. Charles Bramesco is ready to recap all of the feelings.

Regular coverage

Castle Rock (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.)

Vikings (History, 9 p.m.): two-hour season six premiere

Modern Family (ABC, 9 p.m.)

South Park (Comedy Central, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

The Moodys (Fox, 9 p.m.): Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins would like to welcome you to their fictional home for the holidays.

This three-night “holiday event series” begins with back-to-back episodes tonight, continuing with two more back-to-back blocks on Monday and Tuesday of next week. The cast includes Chelsea Frei, François Arnaud, Jay Baruchel, Josh Segarra, and Maria Gabriela de Faria, but really, if you’re not on board with either Leary or Perkins, the latter of whom is one of the best parts of absolutely everything she’s in, we don’t know what to tell you. Keep an eye out for LaToya Ferguson’s pre-air review.