Gina Torres and Rob Lowe star in 9-1-1: Lone Star Photo : Jordin Althaus/Fox

Hot off creating and leading her own series, the Suits spin-off Pearson, Gina Torres has joined the first responder crew on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star. Torres stars as Tommy Vega, who returns to work as a paramedic captain after an eight-year absence. Like other medical dramas, Lone Star has made room for our COVID reality, which is part of Tommy’s storyline—the pandemic-related shutdowns devastated her husband’s restaurant business, and now she’s back to saving lives.



Any doubts Tommy had about how well she’d readjust to her adrenaline-driven workplace quickly dissipated after the season-two premiere last month. She continues to show off her nerves of steel in “Difficult Conversations,” the fifth episode of season two. In this exclusive clip from the episode, which airs Monday night at 9:01 p.m. ET, firefighter captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) leads his team at the scene of a gnarly collision between an SUV and beam-laden commercial truck.

Tommy confirms just how pressed they are for time, and not just because more of the truck’s cargo is starting to spill from the flatbed. The drama of “Difficult Conversations” carries through the accident site to a disconcerting 9-1-1 call to a visit between Owen and Gwen Morgan (Lisa Edelstein).

“Difficult Conversations” airs at 9 p.m. ET on Fox. We’ll have more with Gina Torres on her Lone Star arrival on Wednesday.