Gigi Goode says she's more than just a look queen

Because of the show’s production schedule, the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 have been anxiously waiting months for the world to watch them sashay into the Werk Room for the first time. One such queen is Los Angeles’ Gigi Goode. At 21, she’s the season’s youngest competitor, but she’s out to prove herself with unique looks, a self-aware sense of humor, and a little help from mom at the sewing machine. We were lucky enough to catch some time with Gigi before her season of Drag Race had her jet-setting across the country to learn what makes the queen tick, and to get a preview of the highly anticipated season ahead. Gigi also told us about her eclectic sources of inspiration (ranging from children’s books to Jessica Lange on American Horror Story) and explained why she “breaks through the cardboard walls” of the box that fashionable queens are often put into.

To see how Gigi Goode and the rest of her competition fair, tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12, premiering this Friday, February 28, on VH1.