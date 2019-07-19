Photo: Christopher Smith (Netflix)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Queer Eye (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Let’s get ready to crumblllllllllllllle! Into a million tiny pieces! Because Queer Eye has returned to wreak havoc on our hearts and rob us of all our Kleenex!

If this fourth season of the award-winning Netflix hit is anything like its predecessors, we assume this crop of “heroes” will be a captivating bunch, but we’re especially prepared to weep profusely over the episode in which the Fab Five pay a visit to Jonathan Van Ness’ high school to give the QE treatment to his onetime orchestra teacher. Just the idea of that has suddenly made us realize how dusty it is in here.

Regular coverage

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC, Friday, 8 p.m.)



Wild card

Los Espookys (HBO, Friday, 11 p.m., first-season finale): If you’ve not yet had the pleasure, kindly take 70 seconds to acquaint yourself with one of our favorite new shows of the year.

Los Espookys ends its solid first season tonight, with Renaldo (Bernardo Velasco) putting in a lot of hard work on Bianca’s (Carol Kane) movie set, while Andrés (Julio Torres) and Úrsula (Cassandra Ciangherotti) “plan a fake dream to help a doctor’s insomnia patient fall asleep.” It’s bonkers, we love it, and encourage you to give it a look.