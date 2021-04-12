The Nevers is HBO’s new steampunk period drama, rife with supernatural turns, possible aliens, and a rather unsavory origin story. At the show’s center are The Touched, a mostly female group of outsiders who, by virtue of something that will surely be explained later, have been given various superpowers. Some are more powerful than others, of course—The girl who always knows Greenwich Mean Time, for instance, probably wishes she’d instead landed the power to throw fire—but all of those with powers have become social outcasts. They’re the others—or, in this case, The Nevers.

Sat squarely in the middle of the series are Outlander veteran Laura Donnelly and UK period piece regular Ann Skelly, who portray best friends and Touched heroes Amalia True and Penance Adair. We talked to the pair about what we can expect from the series, as well as how Penance and Amalia forged their bonds of otherworldly friendship.