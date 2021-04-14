Photo : Hulu

It’s a minor injustice but it still stings: Shrill is coming to an end with season three, which makes this trailer a bittersweet experience for those of us (the smart, correct people) who love Aidy Bryant’s Hulu series. Loosely b ased on Lindy West’s excellent memoir of the same name, it seemed unlikely that Shrill would last much longer, but at least the final season looks like a G.D. delight:



Now that Annie (Bryant) has ended things with Ryan (Luka Jones), she’s free to date—or, as she calls it, “juggling a lot of nasty boys, including new love interests played by Anthony Oberbeck and Mindhunter’s Cameron Britton (totally unrecognizable without that Ed Kemper mustache). Meanwhile, things appear to be getting quite serious between Fran (Lolly Adefope) and Em (E.R. Fightmaster), with the former unveiling their relationship to her mom.

Advertisement

The season three trailer teases more of the hilarious relatability we’ve come to expect from the series, developed and written by Bryant, West, and Ali Rushfield—starting with a moment many women are unfortunately familiar with: Annie visits her gynecologist, only to have the doctor suggest she lose weight (via surgery, no less), prompting Annie to scream at the oblivious woman from her car. We’re also promised a girls’ night out episode with Annie, Fran, Ruthie (Patti Harrison), and Maureen (Jo Firestone), which sounds like a real treat.



Shrill returns with eight new episodes on May 7.