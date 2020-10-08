Get in the Impala, we’re headed somewhere Supernatural

Jared Padalecki, half of Jensen Ackles Photo : Colin Bentley/The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, October 8. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Supernatural (The CW, 8 p.m., 15th mid-season premiere): The Winchesters are finally nearing the end of the road. Still, we can’t let go. It’s unnatural. They belong to us. We belong to themmm.

That parting was postponed once; Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and company had filmed most of their final season when the COVID-19 shutdown began, an experience both of the aforementioned actors discuss in the below featurette. But now we’re finally at the beginning of what The CW calls “the end of the end.” Alex McLevy will drop in to look at how The CW’s beloved workhorse is launching its victory lap.

Can you binge it? It’s a hell of an undertaking, but you can, mostly. The first 14 seasons are available through Netflix, while the five most recent episodes can be found on The CW’s streaming site. Presumably, by the time you finish all 14 of those seasons, we’ll be much closer to having the 15th streaming in its entirety as well. And here’s a recap of the first part of season 15, if you need a refresher.

Regular coverage

For kids

The Fungies (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., complete second half of the first season): Cartoon Network Studios’ “prehistoric fungi in a mushroom town” seemed to just pop up out of nowhere in August. (That’s a mushroom joke.) Now they’re back! They are still prehistoric fungi! In a mushroom town!

From Film Club

Charm City Kings (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m., premiere): “Rubber screeches against road. It’s the first Sunday of summer in Baltimore, and the sound announces the arrival of The Midnight Clique, a pack of daredevil dirt bike riders. To Mouse (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), a Black teenager whose late brother belonged to the group, they look like gladiators entering the coliseum. Everyone cheers for the bikers. Mouse longs to join them. His treacherous road toward that goal, and possibly to perdition, runs the length of Charm City Kings, a rousing coming-of-age tale from Puerto Rican director Angel Manuel Soto.” Read the rest of Carlos Aguilar’s film review.

Wild cards

Time for another wild card lightning round.

Connecting... (NBC, 8 p.m., series premiere): Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Keith Powell (30 Rock), and Shakina Nayfack (Difficult People) lead the ensemble cast of this COVID-era comedy.

Code 404 (Peacock, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): This “near-future comedy” asks the question, “What if Robocop was really glitchy?”

Classic Albums, “John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band” (PBS, 9 p.m.): This 90-minute documentary takes a look at the making of Lennon’s first post-Beatles album.