Get a load of that Big Sky

Ryan Phillippe, John Carroll Lynch Photo : Darko Sikman/ABC

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, November 17. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Big Sky (ABC, 10 p.m., series premiere): There may be some among you, dear readers, who first encountered the oeuvre of one David E. Kelley by way of HBO’s triumphantly passive-aggressive Big Little Lies. If you are one such reader, then you may not be aware that Kelley’s got plenty of experience crafting sharp, soapy dramas and thrillers for network TV as well. It’s been awhile, but he’s back as of tonight, when ABC’s Big Sky gets started.

LaToya Ferguson will recap all the twists, turns, big hats, and John Carroll Lynch appearances in tonight’s premiere.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

Next (Fox, 9 p.m.)

The Crown (Netflix): binge coverage continues

Advertisement

Holiday stuff

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., premiere): “The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, which will be out on Disney+ on November 17 (the anniversary of the original), includes all things festive while keeping the integrity of the franchise intact. Instead of a remake where our characters speak Wookiee 85% of the time and Chewbacca’s elderly father watches questionable VR material, the new special focuses on the new generation of heroes: Rey, Finn, Rose, and Poe. And of course, no Lego Star Wars story would be complete without droids and Porgs.” Read the rest of Angelica Caltado’s pre-air review.

Wild cards

We Are The Champions (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): This Rainn Wilson-narrated docuseries looks inside the world of six very specific competitions, among them cheese-rolling, pepper-eating, and fantasy hairstyling, to name a few.

The Bachelorette (ABC, 8 p.m.): If things get truly bonkers in this, the weirdest season in Bachelor Nation history, we’ll convene an emergency roundtable; otherwise, feel free to head over to our sister site The Takeout for their suitably surreal coverage.



Advertisement

The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+, 9 a.m.): The latest person to have An Oprah Conversation is former President Barack Obama. We suspect they might have some interesting things to say. And while you’re there, feel free to check out last week’s conversation with eternal national treasure Dolly Parton.