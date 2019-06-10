Photo: James Stack (HBO)

Gentleman Jack (HBO, 10 p.m.): HBO’s Industrial Revolution-era drama Gentleman Jack wraps up its first season with Anne Lister on the road in an attempt to outrun her heartache. In the finale, titled “Are You Still Talking?,” she journeys to Paris and then Copenhagen, finding acceptance, appreciation, and even some new duds as part of Danish high society. But she can’t quite escape her life back in Yorkshire, and she must decide if she wants stay in Europe or go back home. And once she’s home (we know she’s going home), she and Miss Walker better finally do the damn thing.

Desus & Mero (Showtime, 11 p.m.): On the 20th episode of their Showtime series, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero welcome Washington Heights native, Hamilton creator, and His Dark Materials star Lin-Manuel Miranda.