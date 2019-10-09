The works of animator Genndy Tartakovsky may vary wildly in tone—from cartoonish mania (Dexter’s Laboratory) to meditative action-adventure (Samurai Jack) to mainstream studio comedy (Hotel Transylvania)—but collectively they showcase an artist who is constantly pushing the boundaries of the form. His newest series, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, continues this tradition by bringing to life a visceral, prehistoric tale of survival without the use of dialogue. In anticipation of Primal’s debut, Tartakovsky reflected on the pivotal moments of his career and shared stories about the creation of his impressive oeuvre. In the trip down memory lane, he recalls the Dexter’s Laboratory line-reading that changed the way he approached animation, Samurai Jack’s defining episode, and Star Wars: Clone Wars’ signature “big thing.”

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal premiered Monday on Adult Swim, and ends a five-night consecutive run this Friday, October 11.