With a slew of new content launching today and an audience that (presumably) has even more time on its hands than usual, Quibi is off to the races. Of the initial offerings, Gayme Show comes not-so-straight out of the gate as one of the platform’s most assured and inventive original series with a hilarious voice all its own. At the helm are comedians Dave Mizzoni and Matt Rogers, who’ve been honing the show’s intricacies and eccentricities over the years with live versions of Gayme Show, which—while much longer than a “quick bite”—allowed them to perfect its free-wheeling formula. And though its focus is on two straight contestants competing to be honorarily dubbed “Gay As Fuck,” Mizzoni and Rogers emphasize that their tongue-in-cheek series is a celebration by and for the queer community. Ahead of Quibi’s launch date, we logged on for a virtual interview with the pair to learn how it all came together. Both hosts sang the praises of their up-for-anything contestants and explained the origins of one of Gayme Show’s secret weapons: One-woman “house band” Vonzell Solomon.

And, as a bonus, we asked Dave Mizzoni and Matt Rogers for a little advice in these self-isolating times: Since “making an entrance” is the basis of Gayme Show’s climactic battle of the straights, we had the hosts share their own tips for how to make a splash on video conference calls. Get your pens ready to jot down notes, and heed their words of wisdom in the video below.

