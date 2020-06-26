Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Game show expert Wayne Brady on his tips for playing—and hosting—Family Feud

Marah Eakin
A few weeks ago, we caught up with the casts of both Queer Eye and Queer Eye For The Straight Eye backstage at their taping of Celebrity Family Feud. We talked tips and tricks for playing the game, and what style tweaks they’d make to CFF host Steve Harvey.

We happened to also catch Let’s Make A Deal host Wayne Brady on the Feud carpet, accompanied by his motley crew of a team. We quizzed Brady on his hosting tips for Harvey (should they exist), and how the team prepped for their big game show appearance. We also talked to Brady about his musical career, which is especially notable coming off his semi-recent Masked Singer win.

