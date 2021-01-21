Game Of Thrones prequel Tales Of Dunk And Egg reportedly in early development

Image : HBO

Another day, another promised Game Of Thrones spin-off set in the franchise’s shockingly well-documented history. No, we’re not talking about House Of The Dragon, which is already in pre-production. This time, the news is in regards to a long-awaited series adaptation about another set of historical Targaryens, the fan favorite novella series Tales Of Dunk And Egg, per an exclusive report from Variety. The outlet says that a number of unnamed sources have confirmed the new series, which is in pre-production.

According to the report, the one-hour show would predate the events of A Song Of Ice And Fire by 90 years, and would follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall, a.k.a. Dunk, and Aegon V of House Targaryen, known in his youth as “Egg.” If you’re trying to fit this into the chronology of the original Game Of Thrones, by the way, Egg will grow up to be the last non-hilariously-awful king of Westeros, Dany’s grandfather, Jon’s great-grandfather (gross), and the brother of Night Watch old guy Master Aemon. He’ll also spend his youth serving as a squire to the heroic Ser Dunk, getting in a bunch of adventures that, while no less violent and grisly than George R.R. Martin’s other books—this is Westeros, after all—are at least far smaller in scale, being mostly self-contained adventure stories. Because the show is in the very early stages of development, there are currently no attached writers or actors. In fact, there still isn’t much of a guarantee that this will move forward, much like the ill fate of the now-defunct Naomi Watts vehicle. But there is enough desperation on HBO’s end to sufficiently fill the ratings void left in the wake of the 2019 series finale, which might impact the odds of this actually seeing the light of day ever so slightly.

The Tales Of Dunk And Egg series consists of three books—The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, The Mystery Knight—which were compiled and published together as A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms in 2015.