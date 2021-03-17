Lena Headey Photo : Valerie Macon ( Getty Images )

Even when Game Of Thrones was nearly unwatchable, Lena Headey remained brilliant. Since the show ’s 2019 finale, Headey has done some voice acting and appeared in indie British crime drama, Twist. But we finally get to see the former GOT star on TV again. Headey will star in Spectrum Originals and AMC Network’s upcoming adaptation of Hugh Howey’s sci-fi novel, Beacon 23, The Hollywood Reporter announced Wendesday. The actor will also serve as executive producer for the series through her production company, Peephole Productions.



The series, created by The Avengers co-screenwriter Zak Penn, features Headey as Aster, “a woman who mysteriously finds her way to a lonely beacon keeper on his lighthouse in the darkest recesses of space.” According to THR, the series is described as “an intimate, suspenseful thriller [that] follows two people whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together at the end of the known universe. A tense battle of wills unfolds at the edge of space, Halan, the beacon keeper, begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent.” Halan has not been cast yet.

Given how Headey’s role o n Game Of Thrones turned her into one of the most notable dramatic TV actors, the casting choice felt like a no brainer for Penn. “Lena Headey was a wonderful, versatile actress before she gave one of the defining performances in television history. So, as they say, ‘no pressure.’ I’m thankful to all the people making this show possible, they just keep delivering beyond my expectations,” said the showrunner. Katherine Pope, who is the head of Spectrum Originals, echoed his sentiments: “We had exactly one person in mind when thinking about who could play Aster – who could bring the strength, the vulnerability and the brilliance to Zak’s complex character? No one but Lena Headey.”

Any excuse to watch Headey on TV is great, and thankfully this actually sounds pretty intriguing.