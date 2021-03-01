Photo : Angela Weiss ( Getty Images )

We’ve been hearing about Disney Plus’ upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi show for over a year now, but not much has been revealed yet. We know that Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are back as their early aughts characters and that Joby Harold, who was executive producer on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, was hired as a writer. But as we wait for Disney Plus to drop the actual plot and full cast, we at least now know that a Star Wars newcomer is joining the show.



On Monday, Deadline announced that Game Of Thrones’ Indira Varma is joining the show. No other details have been released yet, so we’ll have to wait to see who her character is.

As far as the plot, McGregor told Men’s Journal that the “storyline sits between Episode III and Episode IV.” He added a small hint at what fans can expect, saying, “It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him—Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of Episode III. It’s quite something to get over.”

Now what we need to know is if Christensen’s going to have a Mandalorian situation going on where we won’t see his face, or if we’ll see him turn into the Humpty Dumpty-looking Vader.

