Lil Jon doing what he does best: crafting Photo : Rich Polk / Getty Images for The Michaels Companies

For most people, tumbling down the rabbit hole of HGTV usually means screaming at an episode of House Hunters to get out the day’s frustrations before drifting quietly to bed. Those undisturbed rests are some of the best, most restorative slumbers one can have, filled with images of Hilary Farr and David Visentin frolicking through dreamland as they decide which house to love or list next. However, for Grammy Award-winning rapper, producer, and interjection enthusiast Lil Jon, it means getting in on the action.



Following the news of a $43 billion merger between Warner Media and Discovery, HGTV is ready to bust out the big guns, announcing that Lil Jon is “ready to reveal his passion for home renovation.” If it weren’t so painfully obvious, “What? Huh? Ok” are probably the most appropriate responses to something like the news that Lil Jon has a new home renovation show coming to HGTV. But what more is there to say other than, “What? Huh? Ok.”

Lil Jon Wants To Do What? will see Lil Jon and DIY network host self-described “interior design maximalist” Anitra Mecadon offering homeowners “startingly unconventional renovation ideas” that are sure to make them say—well, you know. Thankfully, HGTV offered some idea of what this will actually mean:



With ideas ranging from removing a ceiling to expand the height of the living room to accommodate huge new windows to gutting the basement to add a fully decked-out speakeasy for entertaining, Lil Jon and Anitra push homeowners out of their comfort zones with ingenious renovations and ideas that are sure to inspire daring and dramatic transformations.

By the sounds of it, Lil Jon and Mecadon are going to be adding windows and a basement bar, which, truthfully, is something homeowners hate. Luckily, Lil Jon is there to scream at them and force them out of their comfort zones, so that they can warm up to the idea of removing a ceiling fan. And that’s the kind of energy that Lil Jon craves. “I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down,” said Lil Jon. “When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun! That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends—I would rather be the trendsetter.” Lil Jon is actually no stranger to this world. In 2017, he participated in a crafting competition hosted by Michaels.



Honestly, we’re going to have to wait until the summer to see just out there these ideas are. However, like pretty much everything on HGTV, if it’s on, we’ll watch it. That’s just how that channel works.

