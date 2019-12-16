Mustachioed or otherwise, Henry Cavill has spent the past decade solidifying himself as an action star for all occasions. He’s donned superhero spandex, gone retro, and even went toe-to-toe with Tom Cruise, and now he’s capping off the 2010s by adding fantasy to his repertoire. In Netflix’s new series The Witcher, Cavill plays Geralt Of Rivia, a monster hunter whose line of work brings him face-to-face with all manner of unruly beasts and beastly humans. Ahead of the show’s launch, we sat down with Cavill to find out what he feels differentiates The Witcher from other entries in the fantasy genre. He also explained the process of filming action set pieces, whether opposite stuntmen or CGI creatures, and shared why every single movement—even “reloading the arms”—has to be grounded in character

