Friends: The Reunion gets a trailer with 100% more James Corden

L-R Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc Screenshot : HBO Max

Could they be anymore reunited? No, the answer is no. Absolutely not. So just forget about getting them anymore reunited.



The friends of Friends are back. Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, and Joey return as their alter egos (the actors who played them) in a special for HBO Max that now has a trailer. Thankfully, that trailer has 100% more James Corden than any episode of Friends because he’s required by law to appear in anything that involves celebrities goofing around and waxing philosophical on whether or not Ross and Rachel were on a break. More importantly, the whole cast is back. Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc are all returning to laugh and cry about the past, and it looks like they’re going to be doing a lot of both.



Friends: The Reunion sees the cast as fans love to see them: on a couch and near a fountain. This isn’t a typical episode, like, say, the Mad About You reunion season that so many of us saw. It is a strict reunion, filled with show trivia, table reads, a fashion show, and an interview by James Corden. Could you imagine seeing something on TV that doesn’t feature Corden? Could that be any more horrible?



The special debuts on HBO Max on May 27, but the friends aren’t the only participants. HBO promises a whose who of celebrity appearances, including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Tom Selleck, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai. My eyes, my eyes! The stars! They’re so bright!

