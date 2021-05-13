The cast of Friends (L-R Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Jennifer Aniston) with honorary Friend Jay Leno in 2004. Photo : Paul Drinkwater / NBC via Getty Images

The one where they get back together is imminent.

Friends, the show that launched a million BuzzFeed quizzes that determine whether you’re a Monica or Chandler, is returning to HBO Max for a special reunion episode that’s streaming on May 27, 2021. Yup, that means you’ll finally get a chance to see Chandler ask if Ross could be any more reunited, so long as you have an HBO password and internet access. The whole gang, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, is returning for what HBO is calling “a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show,” which sounds less like an episode of Friends and more like a DVD special feature. Still, fans of the show will likely get a kick out of the friends being back together and being friendly on the original soundstage, Stage 24, in beautiful Burbank, California.



Luckily, they won’t be alone because a parade of new friends will be joining the fun. Guest stars include David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, Ja mes Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Finally, a chance to see Schwimmer, David Beckham, and Malala pal around with James Corden, who we assume was legally obligated to be there. Though, we are a bit concerned that there was no mention of “Ugly Naked Guy” in the press release. Could you imagine a Friends reunion without them ogling someone they call “Ugly Naked Guy”? It just doesn’t seem right.