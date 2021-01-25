Freaks And Geeks, baby! Freaks! And! Geeks!

Photo : Handout ( Getty Images )

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Monday, January 25.



Top pick

Freaks And Geeks (Hulu, 3:01 a.m.): This, as our current president once said about a certain piece of healthcare legislation, is a big fuckin’ deal. Here’s Danette Chavez on Paul Feig’s seminal one-season series arriving, soundtrack intact, on Hulu:

Paul Feig’s beloved coming-of-age dramedy Freaks And Geeks is coming to Hulu, the streamer announced via press release on Monday. The complete series (a One Season Wonder) will be available to stream beginning January 25 in all its awkward and earnest glory [...] First-time viewers will be able to watch at their leisure starting next Monday, which is a decidedly different experience from watching Freaks And Geeks when it aired, sporadically and on multiple networks, from 1999 to 2000. One thing that Hulu has seen fit to preserve, though, is the show’s music. A representative for Hulu confirmed to The A.V. Club that Viacom has confirmed that the show will stream with its original soundtrack intact. This is a huge deal, as music licensing rights have held up home releases for shows like Freaks And Geeks and Daria in the past. And, as Feig told the A.V. Club last summer, dropping any of the pitch-perfect musical choices would be like “losing a character from the show.” But come January 25, Hulu subscribers can watch the freaks and geeks of William McKinley High navigate adolescence to the sounds of The Moody Blues, The Who, Van Halen, Styx, XTC, Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick, Rush, and of course, The Grateful Dead.

Check out the baby faces of some then-unknown, now-very-famous people at will, for the first time. (Or, if you’re like many of us here at The A.V. Club, for the eleventy-hundreth time. It’s a very good show, all right?)

Regular coverage

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.)

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9 p.m.): Season-two premiere

Wild card

The Secret History Of The British Garden (Acorn, 3:01 a.m., complete series, U.S. streaming premiere): If you’re in need of a little serenity on this fine Monday, Acorn’s got you covered with this four-episode 2015 series. Here’s the description:

World-famous gardener and horticultural expert Monty Don explores the stories behind four of the country’s most important gardens in this BBC Two series, unpacking their fascinating secrets to reveal how the British garden has evolved over the past 400 years. From Royal palaces of the 17th century, to wistful cottages of the 20th century, many of the world’s most famous influential and important gardens were created in the UK. Follow Monty Don as he unearths plans, diaries, letters and paintings to gain a truly revelatory look at how our most treasured and iconic outside spaces have evolved.

It’s time to take a turn about the grounds, friends. Don’t let your petticoats get six inches deep in mud or your sister’s boyfriend’s shitty sister will be a jerk about it. (That is a Pride & Prejudice joke.) Just watch this trailer, would you? It looks very nice.