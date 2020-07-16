Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
VideoInterview2020

Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler on creating Cursed and coveting katanas

maraheakin
Marah Eakin
Filed to:Cursed
CursedFrank MillerTom WheelerNetflixKatherine LangfordKing Arthur
Save

In Netflix’s new fantasy drama Cursed, Katherine Langford is Nimue, known in some legends as the Lady Of The Lake. The Fey summoner who ultimately hands Arthur the sword that cements his role of King, Nimue is a figure most Arthurian legends depict as the woman who just happened to help a great man find his rightful place, rather than the all-powerful creature who basically elevated a regular citizen into a spot of eternal renown.

That angle is what initially drew Cursed author and showrunner Tom Wheeler together with Frank Miller. Together, the two first published Cursed as a YA novel with really great chapter art, and then that story was quickly adapted into the Netflix series, which launches Friday, July 17. The A.V. Club talked to Miller and Wheeler about their partnership, the Lady Of The Lake, and what non-Devil’s Tooth blades they’d choose to wield should the shit really hit the fan some day.

Advertisement
Marah Eakin

Marah Eakin is the Executive Producer of all A.V. Club Video And Podcasts. She is also a Cleveland native and heiress to the country's largest collection of antique and unique bedpans and urinals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

That Success Kid baby is now a teenager ready to reflect on his accidental meme stardom

Nick Cannon apologizes for "hurtful and divisive" comments, gets to keep Masked Singer gig

Clueless director Amy Heckerling on how a pessimist created one of cinema’s great optimists

Of course Republicans love X-Men's anti-mutant Senator Kelly

Latest on TV Club

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement