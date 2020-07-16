Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler on creating Cursed and coveting katanas

In Netflix’s new fantasy drama Cursed, Katherine Langford is Nimue, known in some legends as the Lady Of The Lake. The Fey summoner who ultimately hands Arthur the sword that cements his role of King, Nimue is a figure most Arthurian legends depict as the woman who just happened to help a great man find his rightful place, rather than the all-powerful creature who basically elevated a regular citizen into a spot of eternal renown.

That angle is what initially drew Cursed author and showrunner Tom Wheeler together with Frank Miller. Together, the two first published Cursed as a YA novel with really great chapter art, and then that story was quickly adapted into the Netflix series, which launches Friday, July 17. The A.V. Club talked to Miller and Wheeler about their partnership, the Lady Of The Lake, and what non-Devil’s Tooth blades they’d choose to wield should the shit really hit the fan some day.