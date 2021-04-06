Fox renews animated series Duncanville for a third season

Duncanville Photo : Fox

The second season of Fox’s Duncanville won’t premiere until next month, but the network has already ordered a third season of the animated comedy series from Mike and Julie Scully. This comes just a few days after Fox canceled Bless The Harts, which always kind of fit in a similar slot as Duncanville (they’re both modern Fox animated shows, for one thing), but Bless The Harts evidently struggled to harder to find an audience—or maybe Mike Scully just carries a lot of weight at the network after his time on The Simpsons. (A statement from Fox Entertainment executive Michael Thorn about the Scullys being “television’s best showrunners” seems to support this.)

But forget Bless The Harts, because Duncanville is the one that’s here to stay. The series stars Amy Poehler as imaginative 15-year-old boy Duncan (as well as his mother), with Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Rashida Jones, and Wiz Khalifa also providing voices. The second season premiere, which is coming on May 23, will serve as a mini Parks And Recreation reunion, with Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, and Nick Offerman making (vocal) appearances alongside Poehler. Will they sneak in some Parks And Rec references? We have no idea, but… maybe!