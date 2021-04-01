Fox damns Bless The Harts

Bless The Harts Image : 20th Television and Fox Media LLC

Despite the studious efforts of Jesus Christ himself (a recurring Kumail Nanjiani), Fox’s Bless The Harts has run out of divine steam after two seasons on the air . Variety reports tonight that the animated comedy, which stars a ridiculous number of comedy ringers—Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, Fortune Feimster, and more—will end with its second season in May of this year.

Developed by former Saturday Night Live writer Emily Spivey, Bless The Harts was also heavily influenced by one of Spivey’s earlier gigs, Mike Judge’s King Of The Hill. (To the extent that the two series both feature the same Chuck Mangione-endorsed big box store, Mega Lo Mart.) Harts centered on Wiig’s Jenny Hart, attempting to raise an artistically minded daughter (Bell) in small-town North Carolina while dealing with boyfriend Wayne (Barinholtz) and mom Betty (Rudolph). Also, sometimes she talks to Jesus, which, hey: It’s good to have friends.

But Hart never exactly did miracles in the ratings, and, despite Fox being willing to give it a second season to work out the bugs—again, just look at that cast—it appears to have decided that enough is now e nough. Bless The Harts is survived by Duncanville, The Great North, and whatever amazing projects this group of writers and performers ends up putting their energies into next.