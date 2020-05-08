Image : VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race knows how to bring the drama. No, we’re not talking about that controversial lipsync decision... or the catfishing scandal... or Ru’s fracking... or the criticized move of the upcoming all-stars season from VH1 to Showtime. Actually, we are talking about that last one. It was announced today that RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 will now run on VH1, where the series has aired since it moved from Logo in 2017. It will premiere June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.



Here are the ten queens returning to compete for the crown this time around.