Find out who's competing on RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars season five—which is back on VH1 not Showtime

Find out who's competing on RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars season five—which is back on VH1 not Showtime

Patrick Gomez
Image: VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race knows how to bring the drama. No, we’re not talking about that controversial lipsync decision... or the catfishing scandal... or Ru’s fracking... or the criticized move of the upcoming all-stars season from VH1 to Showtime. Actually, we are talking about that last one. It was announced today that RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 will now run on VH1, where the series has aired since it moved from Logo in 2017. It will premiere June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the ten queens returning to compete for the crown this time around.

Photo: David Livingston (Getty)

Blair St. Clair (Season 10)

Photo: Tristan Fewings (Getty Images for World of Wonder)

Miz Cracker (Season 10)

Photo: David Livingston (Getty)

Mayhem Miller (Season 10)

Photo: Tristan Fewings (Getty Images for World Of Wonder Productions)

Shea Couleé (Season nine)

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty)

Derrick Barry (Season eight)

Photo: Tristan Fewings (Getty Images for World Of Wonder)

Alexis Mateo (Season three, All Stars 1)

Photo: Tristan Fewings (Getty Images for World Of Wonder)

Jujubee (Season two, All Stars 1)

Photo: Charley Gallay (Getty for Netflix)

Mariah Paris Balenciaga (Season three)

Photo: Ethan Miller (Getty)

India Ferrah (Season three)

Photo: Presley Ann (Getty)

Ongina (Season one)

