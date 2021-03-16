Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes Photo : Chuck Zlotnick, Marvel Studios

“So, we’re partners?” Bucky Barnes asks Sam Wilson in the newest trailer for Disney+ original series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. “Coworkers,” Wilson replies, then they both agree they’re not decidedly not a team. But who are we kidding? Bucky a.k.a. The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Sam a.k.a. The Falcon (Anthony Mackie) are ready to become our favorite—and, as they proclaim in the trailer—a damn good-looking duo.



The final trailer shed s more light on the post-Endgame MCU world, one that is looking to find heroes for inspiration. Sam is struggling with the parting gift from old pal Steve Rogers, Captain America’s coveted vibranium shield. Bucky is still adjusting to living out in the open after spending years in Hydra captivity and then in Wakanda to undo his brainwashing. This new world has also born more villains, including an anti-patriotic group called Flag Smashers, led by Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman). “We’re never going to stop,” Karli announces in the trailer, which also offers a glimpse of her fight with Falcon.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will see the return of previous film characters like Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Helmut Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) as well as new additions like John F. Walker, a kind of faux-Cap played by Wyatt Russell. Created by Malcolm Spellman, the six-episode The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will premiere on March 19.