Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' Tyler Posey says he learned to drive at 12

In the new Netflix animated series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, Tyler Posey plays Tony Toretto, teenage cousin to Vin Diesel’s character in the films. The show, which is aimed at a slightly younger market than the cinematic series, is full of fast driving, improbable stunts, and youthful antics—all of which should make it good holiday break viewing for families with an interest in all things automotive. The A.V. Club recently sat down with Posey to talk about joining the Toretto family, and the very illegal way he learned to drive himself.

