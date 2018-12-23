Farewell, Preacher

Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga Photo : Lachlan Moore ( AMC )

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, September 29. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Preacher (AMC, 10:14 p.m., series finale): So, what’s at stake in the final episode of Preacher? Oh, just the fate of the whole goddamn world.

Here’s Zack Handlen on the penultimate episode, but also on the series as a whole:

I have no idea where Preacher’s peak was, although I remember being really excited at the start of the second season. But ultimately, the show is what it’s always been: some strong production values and performances and ideas, marred by mediocre to outright bad structure. Season four has improved on some of this because the show has a clear end date—shows almost always get a bit better if they know they’re coming to a conclusion. And God has turned out to be a terrific villain, which is not something I would’ve predicated at all.

And so this often frustrating but nearly always entertaining series comes to an end, with more fiendish maneuvers from God, more great fight scenes and the same consistently great performances, and at least one scene, based on the preview above, where The Saint Of Killers (the great Graham McTavish) looks even more terrifying than usual.

Regular coverage

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.): 31st-season premiere

The Affair (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

Succession (HBO, 9 p.m)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox, 9 p.m.): 10th-season premiere

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO, 10 p.m)

On Becoming A God In Central Florida (Showtime, 10 p.m)

The Politician (Netflix, ongoing): first-season finale

Wild card

Bless The Harts (Fox, 8:30 p.m., series premiere): There’s a new member of Fox’s Sunday night animation block, and its pedigree is no joke.

Neither is its voice cast. Created by Emmy-winning writer (and recent Wine Country star) Emily Spivey and produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (of The Lego Movie and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse), Bless The Harts features the dulcet tones of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell, Fortune Feimster, Drew Tarver, and others.

