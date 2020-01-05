Famous people are getting drunk on TV tonight

Emma Thompson’s shoes, Emma Thompson, Emma Thompson’s martini Photo : Getty Images Entertainment

Top picks

Golden Globes Arrival Special (NBC, 7 p.m.) and The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC, 8 p.m.): There are a lot of questionable things about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—their taste, for one—but it cannot be denied that they seem to throw a good party.

Who’ll bring their drink on stage with them this year? Tune in, join us for our liveblog, then look for more coverage tomorrow morning. Oh, and while we typically don’t include red carpet coverage in our top picks, Billy Porter is rightfully nominated for Pose and last year, he wore this, so yeah, we’re thinking we’ll watch.

Regular coverage

The Simpsons (Fox, 8 p.m.)

Doctor Who (BBC America, 8 p.m.)

Shameless (Showtime, 9 p.m.)

The L Word: Generation Q (Showtime, 10 p.m.)

Dracula (Netflix, ongoing)

Wild card

Work In Progress (Showtime, 11 p.m.): We’re well past due for a check-in with this terrific Showtime series. Abby’s almond count is decreasing swiftly and the end of the last episode was pretty gripping. Bring on the remarkable tonal balance, the great acting, and the therapist lock-screen.