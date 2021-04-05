It might not be summer, but it’s Family Reunion time again. As of today, the McKellans are back on Netflix, as Family Reunion’s third season launches on the streamer. This time around, the family is dealing with financial issues, school bullies, a potential return to the NFL for Moz, new romantic interests for Jade, actual Real Housewives, and are visited by special guests like Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper’s Mark Curry, Smart Guy’s Tahj Mowry, and legendary NFL wide receiver Willie Gault. The A.V. Club talked to the show’s Tia Mowry, Anthony Alabi, and Loretta Devine about what’s in store this year, including where we pick things back up after season two’s big “Jade ran off with Royale” cliffhanger.

All three seasons of Family Reunion are available now on Netflix.