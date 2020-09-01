Utopia (Amazon Prime Video): Premieres September 25

For Utopia, her adaptation of the British black comedy/drama/thriller of the same name, Gillian Flynn opted to streamline things a bit. The Gone Girl author and screenwriter’s not only toned down the overabundant violence of the original (which was co-written by The Third Day’s Dennis Kelly), but she’s given the whole affair the feel of a ’70s paranoia thriller, like The Parallax View. Still, Flynn’s Utopia, which is directed by Toby Haynes, looks like it keeps the comic books’ and more than a little of the original’s comedy. The series stars Sasha Lane as Jessica Hyde, the hero of the eponymous comic book seemingly come to life. Ashleigh LaThrop and Dan Byrd co-star as just a few of the obsessives who begin to look at their favorite read in a new light once their world starts to mirror it a little too closely. Rainn Wilson co-stars as Michael Stearns, who appears to want to help the younger heroes decipher the comic’s pages, while John Cusack is in a more mysterious (and glamorous) role. Happy Death Day’s Jessica Rothe also appears in a recurring role in Utopia’s story of community, which has just as much potential as its twists and dark humor. [Danette Chavez]