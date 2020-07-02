Alba Baptista Photo : Netflix

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, July 2. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Warrior Nun (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete first season): There are titles, and then there are titles. Who among us can say that the words “Warrior Nun” don’t induce at least a tiny bit of curiosity? And that’s before you arrive at the Buffy-meets-Young Pope-meets-Umbrella Academy vibe.

Suffice it to say, we’re looking forward to this one. Look for Roxana Hadadi’s review on the site today.

Regular coverage

The Twilight Zone (CBS All Access): Binge coverage continues

Wild card

The Bold Type (Freeform, 10 p.m.): Last week’s episode of The Bold Type was among the best of the series, a compassionate meditation on grief and its many forms. Its successor continues with the stories addressed in that hour, as Jane continues to struggle with her feelings about her post-surgery body and Kat continues working to launch that podcast (perhaps the single most realistic thing The Bold Type has ever done). Sutton (Meghann Fahy), whose storyline was the most affecting of the three, also keeps going, and in this exclusive clip, we see her taking great pleasure in her career and having a casual chat with the boss, pantsuited champion Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin), the Jed Bartlet of fictional magazine editors-in-chief.

We’ll return to check on The Bold Type when its fourth-season finale airs later this month. For now, let us know who wears the craziest blouse, how many taxis they take, whether or not Oliver gets to do anything awesome, and if Sutton and Richard are coping.