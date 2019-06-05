Photo: Elly Dassas (Hulu)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, June 5. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

* The A.V. Club cannot personally guarantee free beverages, alcoholic or otherwise, on this day of dystopias. We’re not a bar, and also are unfamiliar with the intricacies of liquor laws state-by-state. We can, however, provided you’re of age and your health permits it, suggest that you’re free to drink after wading through today’s dark offerings, which include a return to Gilead, three more standalone technological nightmares from Charlie Brooker and Netflix, and the end of the world (maybe). Pour yourself a dram and read on.

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu, 3:01 a.m., episodes 1-3): Hulu’s timely nightmare returns for a third go-round today, picking up 10 minutes or so after the end of the last season. Unsurprisingly, June (Elisabeth Moss) has not figured out how to topple Gilead in that short window. Allison Shoemaker’s recaps will post throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Black Mirror (Netflix, 3:01 .m., complete fifth season): We have no idea what Charlie Brooker has up his sleeve, but it’s a safe bet that at least one of the three episodes in this season will be upsetting. Be on the lookout for our ranking of every Black Mirror episode through Bandersnatch, which we’ll update to include these installments after this weekend. Zack Handlen’s recaps will arrive throughout the morning and early afternoon.



(And hey, Fleabag fans: Yes, that’s Andrew “Hot Priest” Scott in the trailer.)

Good Omens (Amazon, ongoing, miniseries finale): Speaking of charming gentlemen with accents, we’ve reached the final chapter of Good Omens, and thus William Hughes’ watch has ended. Keep an eye out for his recap of the final episode, in which the world may or may not end.

Advertisement

Regular coverage

Jane The Virgin (The CW, 9 p.m.)

Archer (FXX, 10 p.m.)

Wild card

The Wrestlers (Viceland, 10 p.m.,): This Damian Abraham-hosted series turns its eyes this week to the women’s wrestling scene in Japan, and thus, it has our attention.