Ever the trickster, Loki is moving to Wednesdays

Loki Photo : Marvel Studios

That rapscallion Loki is up to his old tricks again.



For the last few months, Disney+ sub scribers waited patiently for Tom Hiddleston to bring back Loki and his big horn helmet. They sat through WandaVision’s mind games and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s fake-outs to get to a real magic professional: Loki. Luckily, it looks like fans are getting their Hiddleston injection a little early because apparently, “Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”

In a new video from Marvel, your old pal Tom, in his stammering, insecure way, informs fans that they have been deceived, tricked, and had the wool pulled over their eyes. Loki, the upcoming Disney+ show about Thor’s attention-seeking little brother, is dropping two days early. Moving from its June 11 premiere date, Loki’s first episode is now coming June 9, with new episodes airing every Wednesday after that.

Loki stars Hiddleston as the titular God of Mischief, who on the show goes around messing up all those MCU movies we were legally obligated to see over the last decade. That’s meant literally. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Loki is in the custody of the Time Variance Authority. Loki must work with TVA or face deletion because, apparently, he’s a “time variant.” The show takes place within a fractured timeline in which a time variant Loki, the one who just stole the Tesseract in Endgame, tiptoes in between the cracks of the MCU and wreaks havoc on an unsuspecting past. Yeah, it sounds confusing, but maybe it’ll make sense. Or, at the very least, Hiddleston will be his charming self, and it won’t matter.

Loki also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Moskau, and features appearances by Richard E. Grant, which isn’t half bad. Like the other MCU shows, Loki’s first season runs for six episodes.

