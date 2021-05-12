David Hornsby and Danny Pudi in Mythic Quest season 2, episode 3 Photo : Apple TV+

Mythic Quest’s David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby), the executive producer of the series’ titular video game, usually spends most of his time trying to maintain decorum in the office and stopping Mythic Quest founder Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenny) and lead engineer Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) from arguing their heart out. He doesn’t get too many joyful or romantic moments, especially not after his divorce. So, in season two’s third episode, titled “#YumYum,” David ventures out of his comfort zone to try online dating.

Advertisement

In this exclusive A.V. Club clip from “#YumYum,” David is excited by dating apps. He tries to involve co-workers Brad Bakshi (Danny Pudi) and Jo (Jessie Ennis) into talking about it. Could he have picked two more disinterested people for this? Probably not. Jo, who moved on from being David’s assistant to being Brad’s so she could learn how to be more vicious like him, is especially ready to shut her former boss down. As the clip shows, despite Brad’s warning, she sets David straight by saying “you’re not dating, you’re trolling for a death partner,” before exclaiming that “he’s gonna get eaten alive.”

The episode al so sees Brad commit to helping find David a partner in an elaborate way, and Jo helps the game’s head writer C.W. with his publishers.

Mythic Quest, created by McElhenney along with his fellow It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia producers Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, premiered on Apple TV+ in February 2020, and returned for its sophomore season on May 7, 2021. The workplace comedy centers on the employees of a popular MMORPG video game as they try to come up with expansions. The show also stars Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, F. Murray Abraham, and Caitlin McGee.

“ #YumYum” will stream on Apple TV Plus on May 14.