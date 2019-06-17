Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, June 17. All times are Eastern.

Top pick

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:01 p.m., series premiere): ABC and executive producer Eva Longoria bring the Spanish telenovela Gran Hotel Stateside. Set in “the last family-owned hotel in multicultural Miami Beach,” Grand Hotel centers on the Mendoza family: Santiago, who inherited the hotel from his deceased wife, Gigi, his glamorous second wife, and Alicia and Javi, their adult children. In true telenovela form, the series will explore the unsightly, explosive secrets hiding underneath the hotels “picture-perfect exterior.” Demián Bichir and Roselyn Sánchez star as Santiago and Gigi, while Eva Longoria guest stars as Santiago’s deceased wife Beatriz.

Wild card

MTV Special: 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV, 9 p.m.): Zachary Levi hosts this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, where Avengers: Endgame, BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, and Us jockey for the top prize.