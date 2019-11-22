Comedian and Alone Together co-creator/star Esther Povitsky has stolen scenes in just about every one of your favorite TV comedies of the past few years. Perhaps you saw her in Brooklyn Nine-Nine or Parks And Recreation or Love or Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (just to name a few)? And now you can catch her doing the same in Hulu’s Dollface, which premiered on the platform last week. While Dollface focuses on Jules’ (Kat Dennings) attempts to find herself and her friend group in the aftermath of a long-term relationship, Povitsky shines from the get-go as her co-worker Izzy. Izzy comes on strong, but her quirks gradually endear her to Jules and her old pals (Brenda Strong, Shay Mitchell)—it’s a role Povitsky’s own father has called “another loser desperate to be accepted.” When we sat down with Povitsky on premiere day, she told us why her dad often sees her characters this way, explained what she saw in Dollface’s story that she wasn’t seeing elsewhere in TV, and teased that she’ll be showing off some of her signature dance moves again soon.

