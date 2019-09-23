Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, September 23. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:01 p.m.): On last week’s excellent Lodge 49, our own Danette Chavez wrote:

We’ve heard Ernie espouse the virtues of a small but meaningful life before, but this is different; there is a resigned slump to his shoulders now, which is made all the more noticeable by his slow withdrawal from the lodge’s activities and the more challenging parts of his job. Ernie is clearly shaken, and I hope a future episode allows us to really sit with him and get to the bottom of it.

Advertisement

From the looks of AMC’s ominous description of tonight’s episode—“Ernie sees someone from his past” and “hits bottom”—it sounds like she might get her wish.

Regular coverage

The Terror: Infamy (AMC, 9 p.m.)

The Deuce (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

Prodigal Son (FOX, 9:01 p.m.): From executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter (the Arrowverse, Riverdale, Doom Patrol), Prodigal Son centers on an NYPD profiler whose father (Michael Sheen) was one of the city’s most notorious serial killer. Though not evident from the trailer, Fox’s press release advertises the show’s “darkly comedic tone,” which gives us a reason to feel optimistic. Plus, Michael Sheen is in it.