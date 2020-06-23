Eric Andre Photo : Brian Roedel ( Netflix )

Top pick

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything (3:01 a.m., Netflix, comedy special premiere): “Since The Eric Andre Show went on hiatus after airing its fourth season in 2016, creator, host, and co-writer Eric Andre’s appetite for organized confusion and chaos has been curbed. Voiceover roles as Azizi in the live-action remake of The Lion King, and Luci and Pendergast in the animated Netflix sitcom Disenchantment have kept the checks rolling in while padding his resumé. However, the creative confines of those gigs have all but kept him from testing the breadth of his absurdity in quite some time, giving fans reason to speculate on whether his willingness to dabble in extremes for the sake of comedic genius has tempered. While the public awaits the fifth season of The Eric Andre Show—currently set to premiere later this year—to catch the anarchistic rabble-rouser fully immersed in that comfort zone, his new stand-up comedy special, Legalize Everything, finds him leveling out his signature raunch and shock value with profound insights.” Look for the rest of Preezy Brown’s review this morning.

Regular coverage

On stage At home

Doctor Atomic (The Metropolitan Opera, 7:30 p.m, available for 23 hours): The Met’s ongoing free nightly streams have made the art form accessible to loads of folks who might not otherwise have the cash. That means tons of new people now have the chance to discover the world of opera beyond Wagner and Figaro. Enter this 2008 production of composer John Adams’ Doctor Atomic, which chronicles the birth of the atomic bomb. If you’ve ever wondered how Oppenheimer would sound as a baritone, here’s your chance.

Wild card

American Masters: Toni Morrison (PBS, 8 p.m.): Toni Morrison died in 2019, but her legacy as one of the greatest novelists of all time remains. And we have this gift: a two-hour reflection on “the powerful themes she confronted throughout her literary career” by her critics and peers, as led by Morrison herself.