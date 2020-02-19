Susan Wokoma, Matt Berry Photo : IFC

Here's what's happening in the world of television for Wednesday, February 19.



Top pick

Year Of The Rabbit (IFC, 10:30 p.m., series premiere): “A gleeful, deliciously profane riff on U.K. crime series like Ripper Street and The Sweeney, the series follows a trio of outsider enforcers in a loose approximation of London in the 1880s. The milieu is fresh and the supporting cast excellent, but all of it orbits around [Matt] Berry, an actor whose luscious baritone and intricate wordplay can sometimes mask his talents as a rubber-faced physical marvel. His Rabbit is familiar in his blustery qualities, his blunt-force behaviors and explosions of pent-up emotions. He’s also, however, continually surprising, twisting his mouth around pronunciations and comically superfluous syllables that pop like firecrackers.” Look for the rest of Randall Colburn’s pre-air review today.

Regular coverage

Modern Family (ABC, 9 p.m.)

Wild cards

Criminal Minds (CBS, 9 p.m., two-hour series finale): After 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes, the profilers of the FBI’s behavioral analysis unit will finally get to take some personal time.

We do not know how Criminal Minds will end. But we do know this one truth and offer it as consolation: Paget Brewster and Aisha Tyler are now that much more available for future television and film projects. A definite upside.

The Chef Show (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., complete third season): Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow found out she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming and we all got to watch it in happen?

The show where that happened is back. We’re not sure who Jon Favreau and Roy Choi have in their kitchen this season, but it’s a safe bet they’ll be very famous.

Stumptown (ABC, 10 p.m.): If nothing else, this episode of Stumptown is worth watching for the moment in this trailer when Jake Johnson’s Grey attempts to put out a fire by pouring a beer in the fire’s general direction.

It’s also called “At All Costs: The Conrad Costas Chronicles,” which is pretty great.