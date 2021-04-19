Emily Deschanel; Nathan Fillion in The Rookie Photo : Gary Gershoff/Contributor (Getty Images); Photo: ABC/Gilles Mingasson

It’s a good day to be a fan of two very specific one-word titled television crime procedurals that enjoyed a long run. Emily Deschanel, the star of Fox’s Bones, is teaming up with the star of ABC’s Castle, Nathan Fillion, for his ongoing ABC drama The Rookie.



Deschanel joins the third season of The Rookie as Sarah, the ex-wife of Fillion’s police officer John Nolan. She arrives in the series after her and John’s son Henry mysteriously collapsed and was taken to the hospital at the end of the most recent episode. The promo for the upcoming 12th episode, titled “Brave Heart,” shows Sarah and Nolan struggling to cope with their son’s health.

Deschanel starred as forensic anthropologist Temperance “Bones” Brennan for 12 seasons and almost 250 episodes on Bones from 2005 to 2017, while Fillion played author turned amateur detective Richard Castle on Castle for eight seasons from 2009 to 2016. Both shows enjoyed a steadfast fan following during their run, so this stealthy casting news for The Rookie is almost too good to be true for them.

“Brave Heart” will air on ABC on May 2.