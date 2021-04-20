Emilia Clarke Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images )

According to Variety, Emilia Clarke has in “final negotiations” (an underrated Europe song) to join Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ series Secret Invasion, which is somehow connected to the Skrulls from Captain Marvel and will feature Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles alongside a supposed villain played by Kingsley Ben-Adir and a mystery character played by Olivia Colman. The Secret Invasion event in the comics was about Skrulls replacing key figures on Earth, including superheroes, so they could take over without really having to try too hard, and the movie will probably take the basic beats of that story while dramatically changing everything else about it (the standard MCU approach, in other words).

As for who Clarke might be playing, Variety doesn’t know and Marvel won’t say, but—like yesterday, when we heard about Colman being cast—we have some guesses. The obvious choice, and it’s more obvious today than it was yesterday when it only seemed like the obvious choice, is that Clarke could play Veranke, queen of the Skrulls. There’s some fun symmetry to her Game Of Thrones character there, since dragons are sometimes green and Skrulls are green, but maybe it’s too much symmetry? We semi-jokingly suggested yesterday that Colman should be play Kl’rt, the Super-Skrull with the powers of all the Fantastic Four, but maybe Colman can be Veranke and Clarke can be Kl’rt? Or maybe they’ll just be boring humans who don’t have bumpy green chins and can’t transform into other people. They could even be other members of the Boehner family, like Evan Peters’ character in WandaVision. That was a funny joke that everyone liked, right?