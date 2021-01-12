The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in desperate need of some therapists. At least, that’s what Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda “Scarlet Witch” Maximoff, tells The A.V. Club in the video above. After all, when last we saw Maximoff and her Avengers pals, half of the universe had just disappeared for a few years and then reappeared, just to face down their own demises once again. If Maximoff is a little messed up, as the WandaVision trailer might suggest, you’re just going to have to forgive her.

That and more from Olsen in the clip above, including notes about the WandaVision crew’s sitcom boot camp and the classic shows she revisits for comfort, like Bewitched and Family Matters. She also really loves the Brady Bunch Movie, and having revisited it while they were making WandaVision, says that fans will be happy to know that it absolutely holds up. Phew.

The first two episodes of WandaVision hit Disney Plus this Friday, January 15.