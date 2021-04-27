Elizabeth Banks Photo : Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

Some ideas have stuck with mankind forever, like “What if The Honeymooners but cavemen?” or—more specifically—”What if The Flintstones but, just, again?” which is why those concepts permeate throughout all of human culture and echo in time like the song from Cloud Atlas. It was all the way back in 2012 when Seth MacFarlane gave up on plans to reboot The Flintstones, apparently because his concept for it wasn’t very good and also because he had other things he wanted to work on (Ted had just come out, and the world was overflowing with excitement for more movies about a teddy bear who swears and gets high).



Advertisement

Now, because it is written in our very DNA that we must always be driving toward something Flintstones-related, Fox has picked up a new attempt to reboot the classic animated sitcom. Deadline says this one is called Bedrock, but rather than a Gotham-style prequel about what Mr. Slate was like as a younger man or how The Great Gazoo’s father actually exciting adventures of his own, Bedrock will be an adult-oriented sequel series about Pebbles Flintstone “embarking on her own career” (more like “emrocking”). Fred will be there, “on the brink of retirement,” but there’s no mention of Wilma in Deadline’s write-up. Maybe she died in the 20 years between the original series and Bedrock? Or she left Fred for some kind of enlightened Bronze Age caveman who actually pays attention to her needs rather than spending all of his time hatching schemes with the guy next door? We’ll stop there, because we don’t need to be giving Fox free ideas.

Pebbles will be played by Elizabeth Banks, who is also executive producing, and the pilot is being written by Lindsay Kerns from DC Super Hero Girls and Netflix’s Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. That’s about all we know, but Fox has released some promo art (which you can see at the Deadline link) showing fancy skyscrapers looming above the traditional Bedrock suburbs from the original series.