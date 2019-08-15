Photo: Jeff Neira (CBS)

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, August 15. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Elementary (CBS, 10 p.m., series finale): After seven seasons of mysteries, enjoyable banter, and some seriously excellent outerwear, it’s time for Jonny Lee Miller’s Sherlock Holmes and Lucy Liu’s Joan Watson to say goodbye.

It should be an eventful adieu, anyway: In the midst of their standoff with Odin Reichenbach (here a tech billionaire played by James Frain, instead of a large waterfall played by falling water), Watson and Holmes “receive word” of the nefarious and beguiling Moriarty (here a woman, played by Natalie “Margaery Tyrell” Dormer, rather than a man, played by Andrew “Hot Priest” Scott). What that word is remains to be seen, but there’s a good bet that the word is not “is no longer important, please disregard.”

Advertisement

Whatever happens, we’ll miss these two. So will Genevieve Valentine, who will drop in to recap the finale.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Why Women Kill (CBS All Access, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): You know what they say: Whenever a door closes, a window opens so that Lucy Liu can climb through it and back onto your television.

We’re reasonably intrigued by this premiere, which also stars Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (who has almost certainly shown up on at least one show you love in the last year). Look for Gwen Ihnat’s pre-air review later today.